Pakistan fined 20% for slow over-rate against Sri Lanka

Rawalpindi: Pakistan have been fined 20 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against Sri Lanka in the first ODI in Rawalpindi on Tuesday. The sanction was imposed by Ali Naqvi of the ICC Panel of Match Referees after the Shaheen Afridi-led side was ruled to be four overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

“In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time,” ICC said in a statement.

“The charge was levied by on-field umpires Alex Wharf and Asif Yaqoob, third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, and fourth umpire Rashid Riaz,” it added. IANS

