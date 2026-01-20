Pakistan halt team’s T20 World Cup preparations in support of Bangladesh

Mumbai: Acting on its threat to withdraw from the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in support of Bangladesh’s demand to move its matches out of India, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has halted its team’s preparations for the event, to be organized by India and Sri Lanka next month, according to a news report.

A day after Pakistan threatened to pull out of the T20 World Cup if Bangladesh’s demand to relocate its matches out of India was not accepted, the PCB has acted and asked the team to ease up on its preparations for the event, Telecom Asia Sport reported on Monday.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has put on hold all preparations for the national team ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, with the team management briefed about the plans,” top PCB sources told www.telecomasia.net.

Pakistan has expressed full support for Bangladesh’s decision not to travel to India over security fears during a contact between Dhaka and Islamabad on Saturday. PCB’s chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, is part of the coalition government as Interior Minister, holds a prominent place as a Senator, and is well-versed in Pakistan’s outreach to Bangladesh on various issues, the report said.

“Naqvi was part of the talks between the Pakistan and Bangladesh governments on Saturday, telling them that Pakistan fully backs Bangladesh and will reconsider its own participation in the event in case Bangladesh’s demands are not resolved as per their wish,” the report quoted sources as telling www.telecomasia.net.

Sources said the PCB has informed the government that Pakistan’s pullout will not be easy, as they will have to present the government’s advice and provide a valid reason. If they fail to provide a valid reason, they may face a fine of up to two million dollars for violating the Member’s Participation Agreement, which all members sign with the ICC.

PCB, sources said, has also offered to host Bangladesh’s fixtures in the T20 World Cup if venues in Sri Lanka are unavailable.

Bangladesh has demanded that their matches be relocated to Sri Lanka after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) asked Kolkata Knight Riders to revoke the contract and release their pacer Mustafizur Rahman for the upcoming IPL 2026.

Media reports suggest the International Cricket Council (ICC) will take a final decision regarding Bangladesh’s request by January 21. These reports followed a meeting between the ICC and the Bangladesh Cricket Board, at which both parties maintained their respective stances.

Bangladesh had also suggested to the ICC that it consider moving its team to Group B, swapping places with Ireland, which plays its group matches in Sri Lanka. The ICC has reportedly assured Ireland that no such move will be taken.

The ICC officials are irked by the BCB’s stance, as they have understood that the BCB has assured them there is no security threat to Bangladesh. ICC has also impressed upon Bangladesh that if they withdraw, then they will nominate a replacement team, with Scotland currently next in line based on rankings, the report claimed. IANS

Also Read: Indian Shuttlers Aim for Redemption at Indonesia Masters