Under-19 World Cup: South Africa, Sri Lanka, Pakistan secure wins

Windhoek: South Africa posted a massive 329-run win over Tanzania in their ICC Under-19 World Cup Group D match at the High Performance Oval in Windhoek. Centuries from captain Muhammad Bulbulia (108, 108b, 10x4, 1x6) and Jason Wallace Rowles (125n.o., 101b, 10x4, 5x6) powered their side to 397 for five after it was asked to bat by Tanzania. Paul James’ 18-ball 46 provided the final flourish to the innings.

Tanzania folded for 68 runs in the 33rd over, with only three batters registering double-digit scores.

The victory was much-needed for South Africa, after it succumbed to a defeat in its opener at the hands of Afghanistan.

In Group C, Pakistan claimed an six-wicket win over Scotland to get its first points in the World Cup.

Chasing only 188 runs, Pakistan cantered to a win courtesy of Usman Khan’s 75 runs off 85 balls, who also had a helping hand from Ahmed Hussain’s 47.

Scotland looked like making a contest of it after Ollie Jones removed the openers with the team on just 48 runs. But Usman and Ahmed took their time to steer Pakistan past the phase.

In the third match on Monday, Sri Lanka defeated Ireland by 106 runs in Group A to pick its second win of the tournament.

Its top order was off to a shaky start, but the middle order turned the innings around from 59 for three. Vimath Dinsara struck 95 off 102 and got assistance from Kavija Gamage (49, 69b, 6x4) and Chamika Heenatigala (51 n.o., 53b, 4x4).

Indiscipline in bowling from Ireland gifted Sri Lanka 26 runs in extras, 20 of those being from wides, which ballooned the final score to 267 for five. Dulnith Sigera picked four wickets for Sri Lanka, which was crucial in bowling out Ireland for just 161. Agencies

Also Read: Kohli is tied to the job of scoring runs, not to an image: Gavaskar