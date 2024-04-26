Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) could be suspended!

NEW DELHI: The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has asked the Pakistan government and the two parallel bodies haggling over control of the sport in the country to resolve their differences by Thursday, failing which they could be suspended. According to a Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) official based in Karachi, the FIH had made it clear that the feud between the two bodies “should be resolved today” with the help of the government, or Pakistan could face suspension from events.

In a letter written to the PHF, the FIH has set April 25 as the deadline for Pakistan to decide on which body should govern the sport in the country and represent them at the international level.

The FIH has made it clear if the feud was not resolved immediately, Pakistan may not be allowed to participate in the forthcoming Sultan Azlan Shah Cup (May 4-11, Malaysia) and the Nations Cup (May 31-June 9, Poland). Agencies

