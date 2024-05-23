Pakistan release Hasan Ali from T20I World Cup squad against England

Leeds: Pakistan have released right-arm fast-bowler Hasan Ali from their squad ahead of the four-match men’s T20I series against England, starting in Headingley on Wednesday.

“The team management has decided to let Hasan Ali continue his commitments in county cricket. Initially, Hasan was selected as an injury cover for Haris Rauf,” said the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a statement.

With Rauf being fit enough to play post his injury troubles, Hasan will now proceed to fulfill his county championship commitments for Warwickshire. The pacer has picked 60 wickets from 51 games in the format at an average of 24.26 and an economy rate of 8.45. IANS

