No Marcus Rashford in England’s provisional Euro 2024 squad

LONDON: Forward Marcus Rashford was the most high-profile omission as England manager Gareth Southgate named his provisional Euro 2024 squad on Tuesday while there was also no place for experienced midfielder Jordan Henderson. Several uncapped players -- Liverpool duo Curtis Jones and Jarell Quansah, Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite and Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton -- did make the provisional list of 33. Southgate will cut his squad to 26 by the June 7 deadline.

The exclusion of Rashford and former Liverpool midfielder Henderson were the big surprises given the loyalty Southgate has shown them and their roles in previous tournament runs.

Rashford, 26, has earned 60 caps and scored 17 goals, including three at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar but has struggled for form this season with only seven Premier League goals for Manchester United. Agencies

