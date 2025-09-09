Pakistan to host Sri Lanka for three ODIs in November

Lahore: Before the T20I Tri-series, Pakistan will host Sri Lanka for a three-match ODI series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from November 11-15, said the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday. The ODI leg of Sri Lanka’s trip to Pakistan comes before the two teams feature in the T20I Tri-series from November 17-29, with Afghanistan as the third team. It will also mark Pakistan playing their first-ever T20I tri-series at home.

This will be Sri Lanka’s first bilateral ODI assignment in Pakistan since 2019, when they toured for a three-match series that Sarfaraz Ahmed’s side won 2-0, after the opening game in Karachi washed out. Sri Lanka last played in Pakistan during the 2023 Men’s ODI Asia Cup, when they faced Afghanistan in Lahore. The announcement of an ODI series against Sri Lanka comes on the back of an already packed home calendar for Pakistan, which includes two ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 fixtures against current WTC champions South Africa in Lahore (October 12-16) and Rawalpindi (October 20-24). IANS

