Pakistan to Host Zimbabwe for Historic Women’s White-Ball Series Ahead of 2026 T20 World Cup

Lahore: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Friday that Pakistan will face-off against Zimbabwe in a six-match white-ball series starting next month. The series will serve as a critical preparatory series for Pakistan ahead of the 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, to be played in England from June 12 to July 5. The tour also marks Zimbabwe’s first-ever visit to Pakistan for a women’s bilateral series. All six fixtures - comprising three ODIs and as many T20Is - will be staged at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi.

The tour will commence with the ODI leg on May 3, followed by the T20I series, which will begin on May 12. The Zimbabwe side is scheduled to arrive in Karachi on April 29, before both teams have practice sessions from April 30 to May 2. IANS

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