Pakistan to play three ODIs against Bangladesh

NEW DELHI: The Pakistan cricket team will tour Bangladesh next month to play a three-match One-Day International series as part of its preparations for the 2027 50-over World Cup. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Friday that the matches would be played on March 11, 13 and 15 at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka.

Pakistan last toured Bangladesh in July 2025 for a T20 series which it lost.

Pakistan is also due to tour Bangladesh this year for a two-Test series which is part of the ICC World Test Championship.

The 2027 ODI World Cup will be jointly hosted by three African nations — South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia in October and November. Agencies

