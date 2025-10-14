Pakistan’s cricket pioneer Wazir Mohammad passes away at 95

Karachi: Former Pakistan Test batter Wazir Mohammad, one of the country’s earliest cricketing stalwarts and part of the illustrious Mohammad family, passed away on Monday at the age of 95, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed. In a post on X, the PCB expressed its condolences to the family, remembering Wazir as one of the four Mohammad brothers who represented Pakistan during the formative years of their Test journey.

“One of the four Mohammad brothers to represent Pakistan in Test cricket, he featured in 20 matches for his country from 1952 to 1959,” the PCB wrote.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi also paid tribute to the late cricketer in a statement, highlighting both his contributions to the game and his personal grace.

"Wazir Mohammad was a good batsman and an extremely refined human being,” Naqvi said, offering prayers for the bereaved family. IANS

