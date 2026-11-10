Pakistan's Debutants Shine as Babar Azam Leads Strong Start Against Sri Lanka in 1st Test

RAWALPINDI: Captain Babar Azam and two debutants were among four batters to hit half-centuries as Pakistan reached 281 for five on day one of the first Test against Sri Lanka on Monday.

Opener Tayyab Arif scored an impressive 57 and Mohammad Taha a patient 51 — both playing their first Test — while Azam hit 50, as Sri Lanka’s decision to bowl on what appeared to be a green pitch in Rawalpindi seemed to backfire.

Saud Shakeel was unbeaten on 57 when bad light stopped play 15 minutes before schedule, with Ghazi Ghori seven not out.

Sri Lanka’s decision to go with a pace quartet and without a frontline spinner could also prove costly, with the pitch not offering much to the fast bowlers. Asitha Fernando was the pick of bowlers with two for 64.

Allrounder Arafat Minhas and pace bowler Saqib Khan are also making Test debuts for Pakistan. Agencies

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