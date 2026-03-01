Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan Surpasses Kohli's T20 World Cup Run Record

Kandy: Pakistan's opener Sahibzada Farhan has etched his name in the history books as he continued his sensational run in the ICC T20 World Cup on Saturday by surpassing Virat Kohli’s record for the most runs scored in a single edition of the tournament.

Farhan achieved the milestone during Pakistan’s must-win Group 2 Super 8s clash against Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Stadium. Heading into the contest, the 29-year-old required 37 runs to go past Kohli’s tally of 319 runs, a record that had stood since the 2014 edition of the tournament. Kohli had set the previous benchmark during the 2014 T20 World Cup, a campaign in which he also guided India to the final and was named Player of the Tournament. He went on to achieve that individual honour again in the 2016 edition. IANS

Also Read: Numbers may not show, but Zimbabwe bowlers did very well in executing plans, says Walsh