Palak Reaches Final as Sainyam Leads Indian Challenge at ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Cup in Spain

New Delhi: Sainyam, a former junior world and Asian champion, recorded her best finish at an International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol leg, shooting 178.9 in the women’s 10m air pistol final on the penultimate day of competitions at the Las Gabias Shooting Range in Granada, Spain, to claim a creditable fifth place on Saturday.

Reigning Asian Games champion Palak also made the final and finished seventh, bowing out after the 14th shot of the 24-shot final with a score of 137.9. China’s Shen Yiyao won gold with 244.2.

Sainyam shot 582 in qualification to take third spot in the 83-strong field, while Palak made the top eight, claiming seventh spot with a 577.

In the men’s 25m rapid-fire pistol, Olympian Vijayveer Sidhu recorded the best Indian finish, his effort of 576 giving him 23rd place overall. Among other Indian medal contenders, Ankur Goel was 29th with a 572, and Neeraj Kumar placed 40th with an effort of 565.

All three Indians in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions (3P) competition in the ongoing ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol, in Granada, Spain, could not progress beyond the qualification stage, with Surabhi Bharadwaj Rapole and Olympian Anjum Moudgil logging scores of 587 each to finish in 18th and 19th spots respectively.

Ayushi Podder shot 585 to finish 27th. The eighth and final qualification spot went to 589. IANS

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