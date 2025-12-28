Palmeiras Eyeing Botafogo Captain Marlon Freitas

Rio de Janeiro: Botafogo captain Marlon Freitas could leave the club to join Brazilian Serie A rival Palmeiras, according to local media reports. Negotiations are at an early stage, with Palmeiras willing to pay six million U.S. dollars for the 30-year-old holding midfielder, localmedia outlet Gazeta Esportiva said.

The report added that Palmeiras coach Abel Ferreira is seeking to strengthen his midfield following the departure of Anibal Moreno to River Plate.

Freitas has made 186 appearances for Botafogo in all competitions since joining from Atletico Goianiense in 2023. He captained the side to the Copa Libertadores and Brazilian Serie A titles last year. Palmeiras finished second in this season’s Brazilian Serie A behind Flamengo and lost the Copa Libertadores final to the same opponent.

Botafogo ended the league campaign in sixth place and was eliminated from the Libertadores in the round of 16.

Meanwhile, Atletico Mineiro have reached an agreement to sign former Atletico Madrid defender Renan Lodi on a free transfer, the Brazilian Serie A club said on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old is due to arrive in Belo Horizonte in the coming days to undergo a medical and sign a five-year contract.

“The signing of the contract and the official announcement will take place after the completion and approval of the medical exams,” read a statement on Atletico Mineiro’s official website.

Lodi, who has 19 Brazil caps, had been without a club after parting ways with Al-Hilal in September. His nine-year professional career has also included spells at Nottingham Forest, Marseille, and Atlético Paranaense. Atletico Mineiro finished 11th in Brazil’s 20-team Serie A standings this year with 12 wins, 12 draws, and 14 losses.

Also, striker Gabriel Barbosa is close to returning to former club Santos on a year-long loan from Cruzeiro, Brazilian media reported. The 29-year-old former Brazil international is under contract with Cruzeiro until December 2028, but struggled for regular playing time following his move from Flamengo in January.

Barbosa made 49 appearances across all competitions for the Belo Horizonte side, often as a substitute, scoring 13 goals and providing four assists.

Globo Esporte reported that Santos is seeking an agreement under which the two clubs would each cover 50% of the forward’s salary. The report added that Barbosa’s close relationship with Santos forward Neymar could play a role in the negotiations. Barbosa scored 83 goals in 207 games for Santos across two separate spells. IANS

