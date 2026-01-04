Pandya slams five sixes in an over to score maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy century

Rajkot: India’s premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya produced a sensational knock to mark his maiden List A century, continuing his golden run of form for Baroda against Vidarbha in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy at the Niranjan Shah Stadium on Saturday.

When Pandya came to bat, the Baroda team was struggling at 71 for five after 20 overs. Coming in at number seven, Hardik initially played cautiously, aiming to build a partnership, and eventually reached his half-century in 44 balls.

Pandya then accelerated and took only 24 more balls to reach the three-figure mark. The all-rounder smashed 34 runs off the 39th over, smoking five sixes and a four in six deliveries, to complete his century, taking just 68 balls to achieve the feat. Pandya eventually fell after scoring 133 off 92 balls, with his knock including a massive 11 sixes and eight fours. Courtesy of his charismatic innings, Baroda managed to post 293 runs in 50 overs.

Apart from Pandya, the other batters struggled against Vidarbha’s bowling and couldn’t surpass 30 runs. Yash Thakur led Vidarbha’s bowlers with a four-wicket haul and was supported by Nachiket Bhute and Parth Rekhade, who picked up two scalps each. IANS

