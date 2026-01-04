SA U-19 vs IND-19, 1st Youth ODI: India beat South Africa by 25 runs

Benoni: The Indian Under-19 team got its World Cup preparations off to a winning start as it beat South Africa U-19 by 25 runs in a rain-marred first Youth ODI in Benoni on Saturday.

After being asked to bat first, India posted 301 in 50 overs, thanks to significant contributions from the middle-order as the top order collapsed. Openers Aaron George (5) and Vaibhav Suryavanshi (11) were back in the hut by the seventh over, with just 34 runs on the board. Wicketkeeper-batter Abhigyan Kundu and Vedant Trivedi were dismissed in the space of five deliveries, denting India further.

With the visitor in a spot of bother, at 67 for four in the 15th over, Harvansh Pangalia and R.S. Ambrish added 137 runs for the fifth wicket to take India past the 200-run mark.

While Ambrish fell for a 79-ball 65, Pangalia battled on, adding another 58 runs with Kanish Chouhan for the sixth wicket before falling seven runs short of his century.

After Pangalia’s departure, all-rounder Khilan Patel struck a brisk 12-ball 26, which included three sixes, to take India U-19 past the 300-run mark.

In reply, South Africa Under-19 was reeling at 62 for three, with promising fast bowler Deepesh Devendran removing Adnaan Lagadien and captain Muhammad Bulbulia in quick succession.

Opener Jorich Van Schalkwyk’s unbeaten 60 took South Africa to 148 for four in 27.4 overs when rain interrupted proceedings. With no further play possible, India clinched a 25-run win via the DLS method. Agencies

