Pankaj Advani ousts Sourav Kothari to enter World Billiards final

DOHA: Pankaj Advani edged closer to his 28th World title, securing a spot in the final of the IBSF World Billiards Championship (150-up format) with a 4-2 win over fellow Indian Sourav Kothari in Doha on Friday night. The match, an all-Indian affair, showcased high-quality billiards as Advani, the 27-time World champion, made a strong start to clinch the opening frame in the semi-final. Agencies

Also Read: Neeraj Chopra Announces Partnership with Javelin Legend Jan Zelezny as New Coach

Also Watch: