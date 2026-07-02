Paqueta Ruled Out of Norway Clash, Brazil Face Three-Week Blow in 2026 World Cup Bid

New Jersey: Brazil might have suffered a major blow to their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign as injured midfielder Lucas Paqueta is likely to be sidelined for three weeks, according to ESPN.

Paqueta sustained a hamstring injury during Brazil’s Round of 32 victory over Japan and is now in a race against time to recover. Paqueta has been a key figure in Carlo Ancelotti’s side throughout the tournament, making his potential absence a significant blow to Brazil’s World Cup campaign.

Notably, Paqueta limped off at half-time during Brazil’s 2-1 win over Japan.

“Paqueta underwent an imaging exam that confirmed a muscle injury in the back of his left thigh,” Brazil’s Football Confederation (CBF) said in a statement.

“The player will follow an intensive treatment protocol, under the supervision of the Brazilian national team’s medical staff, with the goal of recovering and returning to action as soon as possible,” the CBF statement said further. Paqueta has already been ruled out of Brazil’s Round of 16 clash against Norway in New Jersey. (ANI)

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