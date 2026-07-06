Paraguay ‘fought like lions’ in narrow World Cup loss to France, says coach Alfaro

Philadelphia: Paraguay coach Gustavo Alfaro said his side had “fought like lions” in its World Cup defeat at the hands of France.

“France couldn’t find the answers, and it took a bit of individual skill and a penalty given by VAR to make the difference which their football had not been able to do,” Alfaro said after the game.

Alfaro insisted his men had “fought like lions out on the pitch”. He added: “It took us 16 years to get back to a World Cup, while Mbappe won the World Cup the first time he played in it, got to the final in his second and now is fighting to be the top scorer.”

It remains the case that Paraguay’s only victories in the knockout stages of the World Cup have come in penalty shoot-outs -- including against Germany in Boston in the last 32.

“We worked so hard to get a different result, but I will leave here with the knowledge that we came to compete, and we did compete,” added Alfaro

“I have no doubt that this World Cup has made us all better, although I am sad to go out because I hoped we might go further.” Agencies

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