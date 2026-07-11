Paraguay’s Olimpia Unveil Plans for 46,000-Seat Stadium Ahead of 2030 FIFA World Cup

Asuncion: Paraguayan football club Olimpia has unveiled plans for a new 46,000-seat stadium that is expected to host one of the opening matches of the 2030 FIFA World Cup. The venue in Asuncion is slated to be completed in the second half of 2029 at a cost of 80 million U.S. dollars, the club said in a statement on its official website.

It will be named Osvaldo Dominguez Dibb Stadium in honour of the club’s former president and the father of Alejandro Dominguez, the president of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL). Structural foundation work is scheduled to begin later this month. Olimpia said the project would include engineers involved in the redevelopment of Rio de Janeiro’s Maracana Stadium for the 2014 World Cup, reports Xinhua.

Paraguay, Uruguay and Argentina are each expected to host one World Cup match to mark the tournament’s 100th anniversary. The remaining matches will be held in Spain, Portugal and Morocco. IANS

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