Paralympic champions return to grand welcome in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Welcomed by hundreds of supporters, adorned with garlands, and offered sweets, India’s Paralympic medallists were accorded a jubilant welcome in New Delhi on Tuesday after securing an unprecedented haul of 29 medals at the just-concluded Paralympic Games in Paris.

As the athletes made their way out of the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday morning, the customary dhol and euphoric chants greeted them as supporters, sports administrators and families of the athletes lined up to show their appreciation for the contingent’s stupendous achievements. Agencies

Also Read: Paralympic Games: Para-athlete Navdeep’s medal upgraded to gold in Men’s Javelin F41

Also Watch: