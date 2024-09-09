Paralympic Games: Simran Sharma bags historic bronze in Women's 200m T12

Paris: India bagged another medal in the para-athletics competition at the Paralympic Games as Simran Sharma won a historic bronze medal with a personal best time of 24.75 seconds in the Women's 200m T12 category at the Stade de France Stadium here on Saturday.

The 24-year-old Simran got off to a slow start in the Women's 200m T12 final but made up for it with a strong finish as she finished third. This is India's first-ever medal in the Women's 200m T12 category.

Simran bagged the first medal for India on the penultimate day of competitions in the Paralympic Games with a superb run that bagged her first medal in the Paralympic Games. The visually impaired Simran and her guide Abhay Singh won India's 28th medal in the Paris Paralympic Games and the 16th medal in para-athletics.

Simran had finished fourth in the Women's 100m T12 category, narrowly missing the bronze medal.

Cuba's Omara Durand Elias completed a grand sprint double by adding the Women's 200m T12 gold to the one she had bagged in the 100m T12 race a few days back. She won the gold medal with a season's best timing of 23.62. This is the third gold in Paris for Omara Durand Elias as she has also won the Women's 400m T12 category.

Venezuala's Alejandra Paola Perez Lopez won the silver medal in the Women's 200m T12 category with a personal best timing of 24.19 seconds. IANS

