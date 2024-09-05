Simran Sharma Races to Women's 100m T12 Final at Paris Paralympics

NEW DELHI: Simran Sharma has qualified for the women's 100m T12 final in the Paralympics in Paris by booking a place with a blistering run in the semifinals. Her guide Abhay Singh competed with the sprinter as she recorded 12.33 seconds in her semifinal race at the iconic Stade de France on Thursday.

Simran finished second, behind Germany's Katrin Mueller-Rottgardt, who clocked 12.26 seconds in a brilliant run in the second semifinal. As per rules of competition, the first-placed in each semifinal competed in the final, with the addition of the next two fastest. Thus, it paved the way for Simran to find her place among the four finalists.

Omara Durand of Cuba, a powerhouse in the T12 class, led all qualifiers in 12.01 seconds in semifinal one, while the final qualifying spot went to Oksana Boturchuk of Ukraine, who crossed the finish line in 12.36 seconds.

Well, a very dramatic path into the Paralympics final for Simran. This little child, born prematurely, spent the first 10 weeks of her life in the incubator when her defect in vision was found. But her early challenges did not deter her spirit. Over the years, Simran transformed her disability into her strength and turned herself into an inspiration for many. Coached by her husband, Gajendra Singh of Army Service Corps, Simran is based at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, where her potential has been groomed to make a conscious stand on top of the world.

It comes after winning a gold medal at the World Para Athletics Championships in Kobe. Simran's grit and resolve have been palpable throughout her career, especially since her finish of 11th place in the 100m T13 event at the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021 with a mark of 12.69 seconds. Since then, the hard work has never stopped for her, shaving off seconds here and there, to bring her amongst the fastest in the world.

From being mocked for her visual impairment, to racing for Paralympic glory, Simran Sharma rises as a beaming example of grit and unwavering dedication and faith. The eyes will be glued when she hits the track in the finals, representing not just India but also the triumph of the human spirit.