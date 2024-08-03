Paris 2024 Olympic: Sun Yingsha, Chen Meng advance to Table Tennis women's singles final

PARIS: Sun Yingsha and Chen Meng, the top and second seeds in the women's singles at Paris 2024, defeated their respective opponents in the semifinals on Friday to set up an all-Chinese final.

Defending champion Chen swept past Shin Yu-bin of South Korea 11-7, 11-6, 11-7 and 11-7 before Sun outclassed Hina Hayata of Japan 11-6, 11-8, 11-8 and 11-2.

The women's singles gold medal match will take place on Saturday at the South Paris Arena 4.

This will be the second time that Sun and Chen meet in the Olympic women's singles final. At Tokyo 2020, Chen overcame Sun 4-2 to claim the Olympic title. Agencies

Also Read: Chinese paddlers take 3 berths in singles, doubles semis at World Table Tennis (WTT) Men’s Finals

Also Watch: