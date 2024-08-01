Paris Olympic: Manika Batra bows out in women’s singles table tennis competition

PARIS: Manika Batra’s history making moment ended in the pre-quarterfinals itself as she lost to 13-ranked Japanese Hirano Miu, an Olympic team silver and World championships medallist, 1-4 (6-11, 9-11, 14-12, 8-11, 6-11) in the women’s singles table tennis competition of the Olympics at the South Paris Arena here on Wednesday.

Earlier, Sreeja Akula followed in the footsteps of Manika to get the better of Singapore’s Jian Zeng 4-2 (9-11, 12-10, 11-4, 11-5, 10-12, 12-10) in 51 minutes to set up a round of 16 clash with China’s Sun Yingsha.

Sreeja Akula outplayed the Singaporean paddler Zeng Jian in the singles round of 32 match. Sreeja, India’s top-ranked singles player, registered a 4-2 (9-11, 12-10, 11-4, 11-5, 10-12, 12-10) win in 51 minutes.

The Indian paddler, who is celebrating her 26th birthday, lost the opening game but she quickly regrouped herself and took the next three games. Agencies

Also Read: Paris Olympics: India paddler Manika Batra beats Prithika Pavade 4-0 in TT women's singles

Also Watch: