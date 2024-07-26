Paris 2024 Olympics: Alexandre Lacazette, Michael Olise shine as France beat USA

PARIS: On a wild opening day for the Olympic men’s football tournament, the United States came within the width of the crossbar from taking the lead against host nation France.

Within moments, Alexandre Lacazette had the ball in the back of the Americans’ net — and when Michael Olise added a second for France, it was on its way to a 3-0 win.

“It was unfortunate — on another day maybe it goes in,” said Djordje Mihailovic, whose long-range effort came back off the bar when the Group A game in Marseille was still goalless in the second half.

“I think most importantly, (we need to) emotionally recover because we were in the game for the first 70 minutes, even after they scored, we responded very well,” he said.

USA looked like it could produce an upset when repeatedly opening France up in the first Olympic game for American men since 2008.

“I can’t say anything to the players. They were in the right spot,” U.S. coach Marko Mitrovic said. “I have that feeling inside that we didn’t deserve to lose this way.”

The United States never came closer than Mihailovic’s effort, and France made the most of its fortune — responding with stunning strikes from Lacazette in the 61st minute and Olise in the 68th.

Loic Bade added the third with a header in the 85th.

“I knew it was going to be tough. You guys never give up,” France coach Thierry Henry told American reporters afterwards. “That fighting spirit is always in you. You always believe that you can come back. I know that. I played in MLS, I coached in MLS, so I know that’s something that you have.”

The win saw France move to the top of Group A, ahead of New Zealand, which beat Guinea 2-1. Agencies

