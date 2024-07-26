Paris 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony: All You Need To Know

PARIS: Excitement grips as the much-awaited Olympic Games will commence in Paris today.

The Paris 2024 Olympics will officially kick-off with a historic Opening Ceremony on the river Seine on Friday, July 26 with India taking part in it.

The grand opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games will pave the way for 16 days of action-packed elite competition across 32 sporting disciplines.

Unlike in the previous editions, the opening ceremony will take place outside a traditional stadium for the first time in the illustrious history of the Olympics.