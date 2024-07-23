Paris bound media persons felicitated by Assam Olympic Association

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam Olympic Association on Monday felicitated sports journalists and photographers of the State who will travel to Paris to cover the forthcoming Olympics. Those who were felicitated today were Subodh Malla Barua, Ritu Raj Konwar and Gitika Talukdar. Two sports scribes- Pabitra Gogoi and Kula Pradip Bhagawati- who earlier covered Olympics were also felicitated in the same function which was attended by the secretary of the Assam Olympic Association Lakhya Konwar and its other office bearers.

Also Read: Paris Olympics: Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey confident of team’s ability to win gold medal

Also Watch: