Paris Masters: American Taylor Fritz fifth to book spot in ATP Finals in Turin

NEW DELHI: American Taylor Fritz became the fifth player to book his spot in the eight-man ATP Finals in Turin after last week’s Paris Masters. Fritz joins already-qualified Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev for the event in northern Italy from November 10-17. Novak Djokovic, the two-time ATP Finals defending champion, missed the Paris Masters but remains in the running in sixth spot. Fritz, 27, was eliminated in the second round in Paris by British number one Jack Draper. Four players are chasing the three remaining berths -- Djokovic, Casper Ruud, Alex de Minaur and Andrey Rublev. Agencies

Also Read: Taylor Fritz beats qualifier Terence Atmane to reach 3rd round in Shanghai Masters

Also Watch: