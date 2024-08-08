Paris Olympic 2024: American Gabby Thomas win 200 metres gold

PARIS: American Gabby Thomas finally claimed the global title she has promised for so long when she delivered a dominant performance to take Olympic 200 metres gold, denying silver medallist Julien Alfred a sprint double.

Thomas, 27, took bronze in Tokyo and silver in last year’s world championships, but she was in control throughout the final, coming home in 21.83 seconds.

Alfred, who claimed Saint Lucia’s first Olympic medal when she won the 100m on Saturday, was a clear second in 22.08, with Brittany Brown taking bronze for the U.S. in 20.20. Agencies

