Paris Olympic 2024: Ankita Bhakat-Dhiraj Bommadevara’s dream ends in archery

PARIS: The history-making Indian mixed team of Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara came agonisingly close to ending India's 36-year wait for an Olympic medal in archery but fell short to finish fourth at the Games in Paris on Friday. The team had already created history by entering the semifinals of the Summer Games for the first time.

But the duo lost 37-38, 35-37, 38-34, 35-37 to the American combine of world no.1 Casey Kaufhold and three-time Olympic-medallist Brady Ellison to join the fourth-finishers' club at the Olympics. It was nonetheless the best ever performance by an Indian team in the quadrennial showpiece. Agencies

