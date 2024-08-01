Paris Olympics 2024: Archer Deepika Kumari reaches Round of 16 in individual archery

Paris: Ace archer Deepika Kumari advances to the Round of 16 after beating Netherlands Quinty Roeffen 6-2 in the women’s individual event, here at the Invalides arena on Wednesday.

After dropping the first set, a four-time Olympian Deepika won by 6-2 (29-28, 27-29, 25-27, 28-23) and went on to join compatriot Bhajan Kaur in the Round of 16.

Deepika, playing her first Olympics since becoming a mother, began the match impressively, scoring 29 points in her first set and narrowly defeating Roeffen by one point to secure opening set. Roeffen responded strongly in the second set, shooting two 10s to level the match at 2-2.

The momentum shifted back to Deepika in the third set as Roeffen missed the target entirely, allowing the Indian to win the set comfortably at 28-17.

Roeffen, however, found it difficult to regain her form in the subsequent set. Deepika capitalised on it, winning the set 29-23 and ultimately securing the match with a 6-2 victory to seal the spot in the round of 16.

Earlier, Deepika defeated Estonian Reena Parnat 6-5 to advance into the Round of 32. The two archers could not be separated after five sets, where Deepika fought back with three consecutive 10s to send the match into a shoot-off.

While the two-time Estonian notched an eight in the shoot-off, Deepika scored nine to take the contest.

Deepika’s opponent in the pre-quarterfinals will be Michelle Kroppen of Germany, the reigning Olympic medalist and World Champion (in the Team event). IANS

