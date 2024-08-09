Paris Olympic 2024: Cuba's Erislandy Alvarez secures men’s 63.5kg title in boxing

PARIS: Cuba's Erislandy Alvarez triumphed in the boxing men's 63.5kg category to give Cuba its first boxing gold at Paris 2024, defeating home favorite Sofiane Ouhima in a close split decision 3-2 on Wednesday.

The Cuban was comfortably best in the first round, fighting at distance and beating Ouhima to the punch on multiple occasions, winning the round on every scorecard. The second and third rounds were much closer, with the Frenchman chasing down the slicker Cuban. However, much to the disagreement of the French crowd, Alvarez was able to outlast Ouhima through the third, winning three of the five judges' favor.

Ukraine's Oleksandr Khyzhniak claimed bronze in a tight split decision over Nurbek Oralbay of Kazakhstan in the 80kg event to win his country's first boxing medal at Paris.

Also Read: International Boxing Association (IBA) gender tests on two boxers were illegitimate: International Olympic Committee (IOC)

Also Watch: