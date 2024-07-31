Paris Olympic 2024: India beat Ireland 2-0 for second win in men’s hockey

Paris: The Indian men's team continued its unbeaten run in Pool B with a 2-0 win over Ireland in their third game in the Olympic Games hockey competition at Yves-du-Manoir Stadium here on Tuesday.

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh scored both goals in the 11th and 19th minutes of the game respectively. India then survived some anxious moments and absorbed the pressure created by the Irish, thanks mainly to goalkeeper P.R Sreejesh, to claim three points. With this victory, India have momentarily moved to the top of the Pool B table with seven points. (IANS)

