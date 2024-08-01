Paris Olympic 2024: Swapnil Kusale makes final of Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions

New Delhi: Swapnil Kusale handled with admirable composure the trials and tribulations of a gruelling Olympic qualification round in the Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions (3P), making it to the final and giving India the fifth shot at a medal in the shooting competitions in Olympic Games here on Wednesday.

Shooting a top-drawer 590 over 20 shots each in the Kneeling, Prone and Standing positions, Kusale took the seventh place in the elite 44-man field and maintained his hopes of winning a medal in his maiden outing in the Olympics.

In the qualification round on Wednesday, Swapnil came up with an impressive performance, starting with two scores of 99 in the kneeling position before scoring 98 and 99 in prone. The 29-year-old from Pune shot scores of 98 and 97 in the standing position for a total of 590, which was enough to bag him a place in the top eight and the final.

In the other shooting event of the day, Rajeshwari Kumari and Shreyasi Singh shot identical scores of 113 in the Women’s Trap to garner 22nd and 23rd spots respectively. IANS

