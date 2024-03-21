Paris Olympics 2024: Indian Olympic Association Unveils Key Officials for Paris 2024 Olympics

NEW DELHI: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) announced some of the key figures who will lead India in the Paris 2024 Olympics. Sharath Kamal, a prominent table tennis player, will serve as the flag bearer, while Mary Kom, a veteran and one of the most celebrated boxing players, assumes the position of Chef de Mission. There is a stream of respected personalities known for their expertise and devotion toward the sporting arena, and this lineup promises to steer the country's athletes on a successful campaign in Paris.

The individuals have been named, to bring in expertise and leadership, following this particular selection aimed at ensuring success. Table tennis player Sharath Kamal, who is ranked number one in the world, will carry the Indian flag in the prestigious Summer Olympics, scheduled for July 26. Meanwhile, the inspirational journey of boxing legend Mary Kom has made her an ideal candidate to lead the Indian team as the Chef de Mission. Her exceptional leadership qualities and extensive experience make her the perfect guide and mentor to all Indian athletes in the Olympics.

Joining her in the leadership team is Shiva Keshavan, who has been appointed Deputy Chef de Mission, meaning that the delegation is strong in terms of knowledge and support in terms of expertise. Mary was also entrusted with the responsibility of running the operations of the shooting village, particularly of having an experience of such a well-known international shooter. Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala assumes the important role of the Chief Medical Officer, who ensures the complete health of the Indian contingent during the entire Olympics.

In addition, the IOA has appointed G Rajaraman as the Press Attache and Sarvesh Kedia as the Social Media Head. This clearly emphasizes the importance of good communication and proper management of the media during the Olympics.

Expressing her delight over the appointments, IOA president PT Usha congratulated the distinguished team of officials for their expertise, dedication, and passion for sports. Usha showed hope that with their guidance, our athletes would be motivated to take the country's name to unbelievably high proportions on the world stage.