Paris Olympic: Skye Blakely out of Olympics gymnastics trials

NEW YORK: Skye Blakely’s bid to make the U.S. women’s Olympicgymnastics team is over. The 19-year-old will miss the U.S. Olympic trials after rupturing her right Achilles.

USA Gymnastics and Blakely confirmed the nature of the injury, just over 24 hours before the women’s trials begin.

“I’m devastated and heartbroken but I believe everything happens for a reason,” Blakely wrote in an Instagram post. “I was so close to reaching my dream but this injury was unavoidable.”

Blakely arrived at trials as a heavy favourite to make the five-woman team following a standout performance at the U.S. Championships, where she finished second to Simone Biles. Agencies

