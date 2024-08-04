Paris Olympics 2024: Ace Shuttler Lakshya Sen's Quest For Glory Ends After Heartbreaking Defeat In Semis

PARIS: India's hopes for its first-ever Olympic badminton gold were crushed on Sunday as Lakshya Sen suffered a heartbreaking loss against reigning Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in the semi-finals of the men's singles event.

The 22-year-old shuttler fought hard to get back into the match but his valiant efforts fell short as he was defeated in straight sets, with scores of 20-22, 14-21.

However, Lakshya Sen still has a chance to script history by securing a much-awaited men's singles medal when he takes on Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia in the bronze medal match.