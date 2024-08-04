Paris Olympics 2024: Ace Shuttler Lakshya Sen's Quest For Glory Ends After Heartbreaking Defeat In Semis

PARIS: India's hopes for its first-ever Olympic badminton gold were crushed on Sunday as Lakshya Sen suffered a heartbreaking loss against reigning Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in the semi-finals of the men's singles event.
The 22-year-old shuttler fought hard to get back into the match but his valiant efforts fell short as he was defeated in straight sets, with scores of 20-22, 14-21.
However, Lakshya Sen still has a chance to script history by securing a much-awaited men's singles medal when he takes on Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia in the bronze medal match.
The semi-final clash between Axelsen and Sen witnessed high levels of intensity and long rallies, particularly in the first game.
The defending Olympic champion started-off the match strongly as he took an early lead. Sen showed his class as he adapted to the game-play of his opponent.
Lakshya displayed his versatility as he transitioned from being aggressive on the outset to showing patience and precision in engaging long rallies.
At one point, Sen enjoyed a 20-17 lead in the first game and looked to be in control as Danish champion lost his rhythm and committed unforced errors.
Subsequently, the tides turned once again as Axelsen showcased his resilience and staged a remarkable comeback, saving three game points to steal the game 22-20.
Unlike in the first game, the Indian badminton sensation started strongly as he raced to a comfortable 7-0 lead in the first game.
Known for his incredible mental strength, the Danish shuttler showed why he is the man to beat as he managed to pull another stunning comeback out of nowhere.
With a deadly combination of solid defence, drop shots, and high smashes, Axelsen levelled the score at 10-10.
Just when it seemed like there could be another twist on the cards owing to Sen’s mid-game advantage, Axelsen eventually closed out this exciting match securing the game 21-14 and cementing his spot in the Olympic final for the second time.
Meanwhile, Lakshya Sen will get another shot at a podium finish in the Paris Olympics on Monday when he faces Lee Zii Jia in the bronze medal match.
On the other hand, Axelsen will battle it out against Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn for Olympic glory.
ALSO READ: Paris Olympics 2024: Assam’s Lovlina Borgohain Misses Boxing Medal; Knocked Out In Quarterfinals
ALSO WATCH: