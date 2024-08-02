Paris Olympics 2024: All You Need To Know About Imane Khalif Making Headlines For 'Gender Controversy'

PARIS: Imane Khalif is a 25-year-old boxer from Algeria who is participating in the women’s 66 kg (welterweight) boxing event at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024.

Hailing from Tiaret, the Algerian pugilist is currently serving as an ambassador of UNICEF. She initially played football before switching to boxing.

She had previously spoken at length about the struggles faced by her while growing up in a rural village. Imane Khalif revealed that she was barred from playing initially by her father, as “he did not approve of boxing for girls.”

The star boxer started-off her professional career in the 2018 World Championships, where she ended up in 17th place after losing in the first round.