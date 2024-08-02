Paris Olympics 2024: Top Indian Athletes To Watch Out For On Day 7

PARIS: After a bittersweet result on Day 6 of the Paris Olympics where India won its third medal but lost out on a few others, all eyes will be focused on the athletes who will be in action on Day 7 of the quadrennial showpiece.

On Friday, archers Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara and judoka Tulika Maan will be the only ones vying for a medal as other Indian athletes bid to inch closer to Olympic glory.

Lakshya Sen is the only Indian shuttler who is still in contention for a podium finish after all the other Indian badminton players were knocked out.

Henceforth, the nation's hopes will rest on his shoulders as Lakshya Sen will be up against Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei in the men’s singles quarter-final match.