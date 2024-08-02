Paris Olympics 2024: Top Indian Athletes To Watch Out For On Day 7

PARIS: After a bittersweet result on Day 6 of the Paris Olympics where India won its third medal but lost out on a few others, all eyes will be focused on the athletes who will be in action on Day 7 of the quadrennial showpiece.
On Friday, archers Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara and judoka Tulika Maan will be the only ones vying for a medal as other Indian athletes bid to inch closer to Olympic glory.
Lakshya Sen is the only Indian shuttler who is still in contention for a podium finish after all the other Indian badminton players were knocked out.
Henceforth, the nation's hopes will rest on his shoulders as Lakshya Sen will be up against Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei in the men’s singles quarter-final match.
As far as shooting is concerned, Manu Bhaker, who won India’s first two medals at the Paris Olympics, will participate in her third and final event, the women’s 25m pistol qualification precision.
Fellow country-mate Esha Singh will also be in action in the event and Ananth Jeet Singh Naruka will feature in the men’s skeet qualification.
In archery, Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara will look for redemption on Friday as they begin their mixed team campaign following their elimination from the individual events.
The Indian archers will face Indonesia’s Diananda Choirunisa and Arif Pangestu in the Round of 16, hoping to progress to the medal rounds.
Tulika Maan, the only Indian judoka at the Paris Olympics, will represent the country on Friday. She will lock horns against Cuban Idalys Ortiz in the women’s +78kg Round of 32. The medal rounds will be held the same day.
The Indian men's hockey team will also look to bounce back from their defeat against Belgium as India faces Australia in their final men’s Pool B match.
The pressure is off with both teams having qualified for the quarter-finals but where they finish in the group will depend on today’s outcome.
