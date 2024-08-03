Paris Olympics 2024: Deepika Kumari's Olympic Medal Quest Ends in Quarterfinal

PARIS: Deepika Kumari's quest for Olympic medal came to an end in gripping quarterfinal match against South Korea's Nam Su-Hyeon at Paris Olympics 2024 on August 3 Kumari started strong. She won first set 28-26. However setback in second set with loose shot allowed Nam to equalize 25-28. Third set involved Kumari reclaiming lead with crucial 10 ending 29-28.

However, Nam's consistent performance emerged strong. Shooting sequences of 10 9 and 10 in final sets secured victory. Final score was 28-26 25-28 29-28 27-29 27-29 (4-6) This defeat marks yet another Olympic disappointment for Indian archery Kumari's loss concludes country's campaign without medal in sport.

Hopes of Indian archery were further dashed earlier in day Bhajan Kaur was eliminated in pre-quarterfinals by Indonesia's Diananda Choirunisa Kaur fought valiantly. She took match to tiebreaker. Ultimately she fell short with shoot-off score of 8-9 after 5-5 tie in regular sets.

Despite these setbacks India's Olympic journey is far from over. All eyes now turn to boxer Nishant Dev who is set to face Marco Verde in quarterfinal. A win in this bout would secure medal for India. This would shift nation's focus and hopes to boxing ring.

Deepika Kumari veteran in Indian archery, has participated in four Olympics aiming for historic medal. Despite her early strong performance and close matches she couldn't maintain momentum against Nam Su-Hyeon. Nam, rising star in South Korean archery demonstrated her prowess. This added to her earlier success with South Korean women's team's 10th consecutive Olympic gold.

Kumari's journey in Paris saw series of intense matches. In her pre-quarterfinal, she narrowly defeated Michelle Kroppen of Germany with score of 27-24 27-27 26-25 27-29, 27-27 (6-4). This showcased her resilience and precision. However, her campaign ended in quarterfinals. This highlights challenging nature of Olympic competition.