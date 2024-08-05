Paris Olympics 2024: How Noah Lyles Overtook Kishane Thompson To Win Men's 100m Gold Despite Both Clocking 9.79 Seconds

PARIS: World champion Noah Lyles raced to victory in 9.79 second to clinch gold in a dramatic men's 100m final of the Paris Olympics 2024 on Sunday.

Lyles finished in first position just by a whisker, making it the closest Olympic 100m finish in modern history as just five thousandths of a second separated him from Jamaica's Kishane Thompson.

The rounded-up time of both the athletes were clocked at 9.79 sec but the American scored the decisive (.784) as opposed to Thompson's (.789.), thereby winning it in the tiniest of margins.

By doing so, Lyles became the first American athlete, male or female, to claim Olympic glory since Justin Gatlin won the gold medal in the 2004 Athens Games.