Paris Olympics 2024: India Defeat Great Britain In Penalty Shootout Thriller; Storms Into Men's Hockey Semifinals

PARIS: India edged past Great Britain 4-2 in the penalty shootout to reach the semi-finals of the men's hockey event on Sunday.

This thrilling contest ended in a 1-1 stalemate after normal time as India played with 10 men for most of 3 quarters as Amit Rohidas was shown a red card.

Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh emerged as the hero in the penalties as he made a match winning save to deny Philip Roper from the spot as Rajkumar Pal scored the decisive goal to seal the deal.

By doing so, the Indian men's hockey team have made it to the final 4 for the second time in a row at the Olympics.