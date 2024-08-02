Paris Olympics 2024: India Go Down Fighting Against Belgium In Hockey

Paris: Reigning champions Belgium prevailed over India 2-1 in a high-octane Pool B clash in the men’s hockey competition in the Olympic Games at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium here on Thursday. While Abhishek (18') scored the lone goal for India, Thibeau Stockbroekx (33') and John-John Dohmen (44') struck for Belgium, who won the gold medal in the Tokyo after beating India in the semifinals.

India are currently third in the standings, with seven points from two wins, one draw and one loss while Belgium lead the Pool B standings with 12 points from four wins and Australia are second with nine points from four matches.

Though both India and Belgium have already made the cut for the quarterfinals, which will start on August 4, their clash on Thursday was thrilling as it lived up to the billing with on-par performance from hooter to hooter.

On Friday, India will take on Australia in their last Pool B match. IANS

