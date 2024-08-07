Paris Olympics 2024: India go down to Germany 2-3 at men’s hockey

Paris: India stumbled Germany 2-3 at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium on Tuesday, failing to qualify for the gold medal match of the men’s hockey event at the Paris Olympics. Captain Harmanpreet Singh gave India a strong start, slotting in a penalty corner in the 7th minute.The Germans responded in similar fashion 11 minutes later with Gonzalo Peillat converting a short corner. In the 27th minute, Germany used a referral to win a penalty stroke after India’s Jarmanpreet Singh was caught on the foot off a drag flick in front of the goal. Christopher Ruehr sounded the board from the spot to give Germany a 2-1 lead. A change in penalty corner routine, six minutes into the second half, allowed India to restore parity as Sukhjeet Singh deflected Harmanpreet’s drag flick into the net.

But, 6 minutes from the final hooter, Marco Mitkau deflected a pass flashed across the face of the goal to score Germany’s third. Agencies

