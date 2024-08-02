Paris Olympics 2024: Indian Boxer Nishant Dev one win away from medal

PARIS: India’s Nishant Dev entered the quarterfinals of the 71kg men’s boxing competition, defeating Jose Gabriel Rodriguez Tenorio of Ecuador at the Paris Olympics late on Wednesday. Dev started the bout on an aggressive note, landing straight and precise punches on his opponent to win the first round comfortably. But the Ecuadorian saved his best for the last as Dev looked a bit tired to take the contest to the wire. But in the end, the Indian did enough to defend his score and secure a place in the last-eight round. Agencies

Also Read: Boxing World Qualifiers: Nishant Dev seals Paris Olympic quota, Ankushita Boro misses out

Also Watch: