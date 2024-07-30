Sports

Paris Olympics 2024: India’s Schedule on July 30, Tuesday

Badminton | Men’s singles group stage - 2:30 PM onwards
Paris Olympics 2024: India’s Schedule on July 30, Tuesday

Badminton | Men’s singles group stage - 2:30 PM onwards

Women’s singles group

stage - 12:00 PM onwards

Men’s doubles group stage

- 12:50 PM onwards

Women’s doubles group

stage - 1:40 PM onwards

Rowing | Men’s single sculls quarter-finals - 1:40 PM onwards

Table Tennis | Men’s singles round of 32 - 1:00 PM onwards

Women’s singles round of 32 - 1:00 PM onwards

Shooting | Men’s trap qualification - TBD

Women’s trap qualification - TBD

Mixed team 10m air pistol bronze medal match -

1:00 PM onwards

Mixed team 10m air pistol gold medal match -

1:30 PM onwards

Men’s trap final - 7:00 PM

Hockey | Men’s Group B: India vs Ireland - 4:45 PM

Boxing | Men’s 51kg round of 16 - 2:30 PM onwards

Women’s 54kg round of 16 - 3:50 PM onwards

Women’s 57kg round of 32 - 4:38 PM onwards

Equestrian | Dressage individual day 1 - 2:30 PM onwards

Archery | Men’s individual elimination rounds - 3:30 PM onwards

Women’s individual elimination rounds - 3:30

PM onwards

Men’s individual round of 32 - 4:15 PM onwards

Women’s individual round of 32 - 4:30 PM onwards

(All time in IST)

Paris Olympics

Cuntry           G    S   B     T

1. China         5    2   2      9

2. Australia    4    3   0     7

3. Japan         4    2   2     8

4. S Korea      4    2   1     7

5. USA           3    6   3    12

6. France       3    5   2    10

23. India        0    0   1     1

Also Read: Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule on July 29

Also Watch:             

india
Paris Olympics 2024

Top Headlines

No stories found.
Sentinel Assam
www.sentinelassam.com