Paris Olympics 2024: India’s Schedule on July 30, Tuesday

Badminton | Men’s singles group stage - 2:30 PM onwards
Women’s singles group
stage - 12:00 PM onwards
Men’s doubles group stage
- 12:50 PM onwards
Women’s doubles group
stage - 1:40 PM onwards
Rowing | Men’s single sculls quarter-finals - 1:40 PM onwards
Table Tennis | Men’s singles round of 32 - 1:00 PM onwards
Women’s singles round of 32 - 1:00 PM onwards
Shooting | Men’s trap qualification - TBD
Women’s trap qualification - TBD
Mixed team 10m air pistol bronze medal match -
1:00 PM onwards
Mixed team 10m air pistol gold medal match -
1:30 PM onwards
Men’s trap final - 7:00 PM
Hockey | Men’s Group B: India vs Ireland - 4:45 PM
Boxing | Men’s 51kg round of 16 - 2:30 PM onwards
Women’s 54kg round of 16 - 3:50 PM onwards
Women’s 57kg round of 32 - 4:38 PM onwards
Equestrian | Dressage individual day 1 - 2:30 PM onwards
Archery | Men’s individual elimination rounds - 3:30 PM onwards
Women’s individual elimination rounds - 3:30
PM onwards
Men’s individual round of 32 - 4:15 PM onwards
Women’s individual round of 32 - 4:30 PM onwards
(All time in IST)
Cuntry G S B T
1. China 5 2 2 9
2. Australia 4 3 0 7
3. Japan 4 2 2 8
4. S Korea 4 2 1 7
5. USA 3 6 3 12
6. France 3 5 2 10
23. India 0 0 1 1
