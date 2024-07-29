Paris Olympics: 'This medal is for all of us,' says Manu after historic bronze win

Chateauroux: Manu Bhaker created history on Sunday by becoming the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal in shooting in Paris. She won a bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol event, ending India's 12-year wait for an Olympic medal in the shooting.

After rewriting the history, Manu dedicated her medal to the nation and said it is "for all" while talking about her mindset for the final.

"As soon as the qualification round was over, I was actually looking forward to the finals and I was like, 'I didn’t know how things going to be'. I have worked really hard and I don't know what's going to become of me tomorrow. How difficult is it going to be tomorrow? Because I know all the people from India are here and I'm so happy that so many people came to cheer for me. This medal is for all of us not just for me," the 22-year-old said after winning the medal.

"It's a teamwork always. And I'm really grateful that I was the medium to win this medal for India," she added.

Manu added that her feat is just the beginning of many more medals in the Paris Olympics for the country.

"Honestly, I hope India wins as many metals as possible because We have worked really hard to come this far and to stand here. It's just in the moment in which we have to put in all the efforts we can and just leave all the outcomes to God. I don't see it as an opening or anything. It's just like India is yet to win many medals. It's a very good feeling. I can't explain how good I feel, but at the same time, I have many more matches to shoot. Tomorrow, I have another and the day after then again," the shooter said.

Manu further thanked her family, friends and coach Jaspal Rana for supporting her journey.

"Thank you so much for sticking by me in my hard times and I really owe it to all of you that I'm standing here strong. Trying my best in every single event, putting in my best effort every single time because you make my life so easy. It's not just the people. It's not just my family and friends but so much more like my coach Jaspal sir...," she concluded.

