Paris Olympics 2024: Maheshwari-Anantjeet To Fight For Bronze Medal In Skeet Mixed Team

PARIS: The Indian duo of Maheshwari Chauhan and Anantjeet Singh have qualified for the bronze medal match in the Skeet mixed team event of the Paris Olympics on Monday.
The Indian pair ended up in 4th position in the qualifying round on Monday, tied on points with China to shoot it out for the bronze medal in the event. Both the teams clocked 146 points at the end of their qualifying round.
On the other hand, Italy and USA will vie for the gold medal after finishing first and second in the event. Italy finished with 149 points, while USA were just one point behind them.
Maheshwari and Anantjeet looked sharp from the get-go as they seemed to be consistent with their shots.
Maheshwari and Anantjeet started-off in fine form as they hit the target with precision in the first 4 series of the first round.
Maheshwari missed a shot in the final series of the first round, but Anantjeet made up for it by finishing with a perfect 25 as the Indian duo registered 49 to their name.
Maheshwari hit the bullseye with a perfect 25 in the second round but Anantjeet struggled a bit as he could only get 23 points from his 25 shots.
At this point of time, they were slowly competing with the top teams and also tried to fend off the challenge from the second Italian team of Martina Bartolomei and Tammaro Cassandro.
Maheshwari continued with the momentum in the final round as she hit 25 points to finish her three rounds. Although Anantjeet missed one of his shots, he managed to get 24 points as the 49 was enough to see the Indian duo progress to the next stage.
Bartolomei and Cassandro finished with 144 points as compared to the Indian duo's 146.
Maheshwari and Anantjeet will carry the hopes of the nation as they will get a shot at winning India's 4th medal in shooting.