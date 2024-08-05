Paris Olympics 2024: Maheshwari-Anantjeet To Fight For Bronze Medal In Skeet Mixed Team

PARIS: The Indian duo of Maheshwari Chauhan and Anantjeet Singh have qualified for the bronze medal match in the Skeet mixed team event of the Paris Olympics on Monday.

The Indian pair ended up in 4th position in the qualifying round on Monday, tied on points with China to shoot it out for the bronze medal in the event. Both the teams clocked 146 points at the end of their qualifying round.

On the other hand, Italy and USA will vie for the gold medal after finishing first and second in the event. Italy finished with 149 points, while USA were just one point behind them.