Paris Olympics 2024: Manika Batra Sends India Women's Team Into Table-Tennis Quarter-Final

PARIS: Indian star Manika Batra thrived under pressure to send the women's table tennis team into the quarter-finals of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

India scored a narrow 3-2 victory against Romania to keep their medal hopes alive. Batra's solid performance, including two crucial wins, helped the Indians overcome the stiff Romanian challenge.

India took a comfortable 2-0 lead after Sreeja Akula-Archana Kamath and Manika Batra won the first two matches of the tie.

However, the Romanians made a strong comeback as they won the next two matches to force a decider.